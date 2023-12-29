Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars will play on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to wager on Hintz's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Roope Hintz vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Hintz has averaged 16:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Hintz has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 31 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Hintz has a point in 20 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points seven times.

Hintz has an assist in 14 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hintz's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Hintz Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-41) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 31 Games 4 29 Points 4 11 Goals 3 18 Assists 1

