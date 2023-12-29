The Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) clash with the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Spurs vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Trail Blazers Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Trail Blazers (-5.5) 230.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Trail Blazers (-5) 230.5 -215 +180 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have a -185 scoring differential, falling short by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 108.6 points per game to rank 29th in the league and are allowing 114.8 per outing to rank 18th in the NBA.

The Spurs are being outscored by 11.5 points per game, with a -345 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.1 points per game (25th in NBA), and allow 122.6 per outing (27th in league).

The two teams combine to score 219.7 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 237.4 points per game combined, 6.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Portland has covered 14 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

San Antonio is 12-18-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +100000 +50000 - Trail Blazers +100000 +20000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.