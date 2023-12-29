Spurs vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) play the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW. The matchup's over/under is 226.5.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Trail Blazers
|-5.5
|226.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 22 of 30 games this season.
- The average total for San Antonio's games this season has been 233.8, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- San Antonio has a 12-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Spurs have come away with four wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, San Antonio has won two of its 20 games, or 10%, when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.
Spurs vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Trail Blazers
|13
|43.3%
|108.6
|219.7
|114.8
|237.4
|225.9
|Spurs
|22
|73.3%
|111.1
|219.7
|122.6
|237.4
|232.4
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.
- Seven of the Spurs' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, San Antonio has an identical winning percentage (.400) at home (6-9-0 record) and on the road (6-9-0).
- The Spurs average just 3.7 fewer points per game (111.1) than the Trail Blazers give up to opponents (114.8).
- San Antonio is 8-6 against the spread and 5-9 overall when it scores more than 114.8 points.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|12-18
|8-12
|20-10
|Trail Blazers
|14-16
|0-0
|14-16
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Spurs
|Trail Blazers
|111.1
|108.6
|25
|29
|8-6
|2-0
|5-9
|1-1
|122.6
|114.8
|27
|18
|2-1
|8-3
|1-2
|6-5
