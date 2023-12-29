The San Antonio Spurs (5-25) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) at Moda Center on Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Spurs took down the Trail Blazers 118-105 on Thursday. Victor Wembanyama's team-high 30 points led the Spurs to the win. Malcolm Brogdon had 29 points for the Trail Blazers.

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devonte' Graham PG Out Illness 2.5 1.3 2.7 Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4 1.1

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Shaedon Sharpe: Out (Adductor), Deandre Ayton: Out (Knee), Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Anfernee Simons: Out (Illness), Duop Reath: Out (Back)

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -5.5 226.5

