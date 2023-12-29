The Texas Longhorns (9-2) will host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. UNC Greensboro matchup in this article.

Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline UNC Greensboro Moneyline FanDuel Texas (-14.5) 143.5 -1600 +860

Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Trends

Texas has put together a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Longhorns games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

UNC Greensboro has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of eight Spartans games this season have gone over the point total.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 Texas is 24th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5500), much higher than its computer rankings (61st).

Sportsbooks have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds down from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +5500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 22nd-biggest change.

Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.8%.

