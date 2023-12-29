Texas vs. UNC Greensboro December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) face the Texas Longhorns (7-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Moody Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via LHN.
Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: LHN
Texas Players to Watch
- Dillon Mitchell: 11.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Max Abmas: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Kadin Shedrick: 13.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 11 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brock Cunningham: 5.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kobe Langley: 9.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keyshaun Langley: 12.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Atwell: 14.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Breath: 4.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison
|Texas Rank
|Texas AVG
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|97th
|79
|Points Scored
|80.1
|83rd
|71st
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|178th
|145th
|37.6
|Rebounds
|36.6
|190th
|219th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|219th
|233rd
|6.9
|3pt Made
|9.9
|22nd
|35th
|17
|Assists
|14.2
|138th
|129th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|9.1
|18th
