Uvalde County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Uvalde County, Texas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Uvalde County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brackett High School at Sabinal High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Sabinal, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.