Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
At Moda Center on Friday, December 29, Keldon Johnson's San Antonio Spurs (5-25) and the Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) meet, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Arena: Moda Center
Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Victor Wembanyama
|Jerami Grant
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1118.2
|816.9
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|41.4
|31.4
|Fantasy Rank
|51
|16
Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant Insights
Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs
- Victor Wembanyama averages 18.8 points, 10.4 boards and 3 assists, making 44% of his shots from the floor and 28.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- The Spurs' -345 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.1 points per game (25th in NBA) while giving up 122.6 per contest (27th in league).
- San Antonio falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. It records 43.3 rebounds per game (20th in league) compared to its opponents' 46.7.
- The Spurs hit 1.6 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12.8 (14th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.4.
- San Antonio has committed 15.1 turnovers per game (28th in NBA), 2.2 more than the 12.9 it forces (20th in league).
Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers
- Jerami Grant puts up 22.2 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 6.2 points per game with a -185 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.6 points per game (29th in the NBA) and allow 114.8 per contest (18th in the league).
- Portland pulls down 41.7 rebounds per game (25th in the league) while conceding 44.8 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.1 boards per game.
- The Trail Blazers hit 1.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.3 (17th in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.7.
- Portland has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (24th in NBA action) while forcing 14.9 (third in the league).
Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Victor Wembanyama
|Jerami Grant
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-5.7
|-6.2
|Usage Percentage
|29.7%
|26.1%
|True Shooting Pct
|52.9%
|58.2%
|Total Rebound Pct
|18.8%
|6.3%
|Assist Pct
|16%
|12.3%
