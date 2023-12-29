Wheeler County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Wheeler County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wheeler County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wheeler High School at Bovina High School
- Game Time: 5:10 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Groom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.