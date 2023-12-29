Zach Collins could make a big impact for the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In a 118-105 win over the Trail Blazers (his previous action) Collins produced 11 points and seven rebounds.

With prop bets available for Collins, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.8 10.9 Rebounds 8.5 6.1 6.0 Assists 3.5 3.3 2.2 PRA -- 22.2 19.1 PR -- 18.9 16.9 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.3



Zach Collins Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Collins has made 4.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.6% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.1 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' opponents, the Trail Blazers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 12th in possessions per game with 105.5.

The Trail Blazers concede 114.8 points per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers have given up 44.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers have allowed 26.8 per contest, 18th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are second in the NBA, allowing 10.7 makes per game.

Zach Collins vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2023 17 11 7 2 0 0 0

