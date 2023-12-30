Abilene Christian vs. Louisiana Tech December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) will face the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (3-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Abilene Christian vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Abilene Christian Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Bella Earle: 13.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Payton Hull: 16.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Addison Martin: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aspen Thornton: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emma Troxell: 4.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Anna Larr Roberson: 12.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Robyn Lee: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Silvia Nativi: 5.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jianna Morris: 6.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.