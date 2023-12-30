How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) will host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- The Wildcats have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers have averaged.
- Abilene Christian is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers sit at 99th.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 75.8 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 72.8 the Hilltoppers give up.
- Abilene Christian is 3-4 when it scores more than 72.8 points.
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison
- At home Abilene Christian is scoring 86.4 points per game, 18.4 more than it is averaging on the road (68.0).
- The Wildcats give up 77.4 points per game at home, and 78.0 away.
- At home, Abilene Christian sinks 5.6 3-pointers per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (30.1%) than away (32.4%).
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Howard Payne
|W 120-69
|Teague Center
|12/17/2023
|UTEP
|W 88-82
|Teague Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 83-73
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|1/6/2024
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Teague Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
