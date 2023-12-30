If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Abilene Christian and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Abilene Christian ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 1-1 NR NR 201

Abilene Christian's best win

Abilene Christian, in its best win of the season, took down the UT Arlington Mavericks 94-76 on November 29. Payton Hull was the top scorer in the signature victory over UT Arlington, recording 31 points with one rebound and two assists.

Abilene Christian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Abilene Christian has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Abilene Christian faces the 176th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Wildcats' 18 remaining games this season, nine are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records over .500.

Abilene Christian's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Abilene Christian's next game

Matchup: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET Location: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

