For bracketology analysis around Baylor and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

Want to bet on Baylor's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +4000

+4000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000

How Baylor ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 6 6 22

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor's best wins

Against the Auburn Tigers, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Baylor captured its signature win of the season on November 7, an 88-82 victory. Ja'Kobe Walter compiled a team-leading 28 points with six rebounds and zero assists in the contest versus Auburn.

Next best wins

95-91 over Florida (No. 62/RPI) on November 24

78-60 at home over Seton Hall (No. 98/RPI) on December 5

88-72 over Oregon State (No. 154/RPI) on November 22

108-70 at home over Nicholls State (No. 159/RPI) on November 28

99-61 at home over UMKC (No. 264/RPI) on November 14

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Baylor has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

The Bears have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Baylor has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Baylor is facing the 99th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Bears' upcoming schedule, they have four games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams above .500.

Of Baylor's 18 remaining games this year, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Baylor's next game

Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. Cornell Big Red

Baylor Bears vs. Cornell Big Red Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Baylor games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.