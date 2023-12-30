What are Baylor's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Baylor ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-0 1-0 10 14 48

Baylor's best wins

Baylor's best win this season came on December 30 in an 85-79 victory over the No. 5 Texas Longhorns. Jada Walker was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Texas, putting up 19 points with three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 51/RPI) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 62/RPI) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 98/RPI) on November 19

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 130/RPI) on November 6

Baylor's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Baylor is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Bears are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Baylor is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Schedule insights

Baylor has been handed the 92nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Bears' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams over .500.

Baylor has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Baylor's next game

Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

