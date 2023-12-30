The Texas Longhorns (13-0) carry a 13-game win streak into a home matchup with the Baylor Bears (11-0), who have won 11 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on FOX) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: FOX

Baylor vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Bears score 30.2 more points per game (84.6) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (54.4).

When it scores more than 54.4 points, Baylor is 11-0.

Texas' record is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 84.6 points.

The Longhorns score 39.9 more points per game (93) than the Bears give up (53.1).

Texas is 13-0 when scoring more than 53.1 points.

Baylor has an 11-0 record when allowing fewer than 93 points.

The Longhorns shoot 52.2% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Bears concede defensively.

The Bears shoot 47.3% from the field, 10% higher than the Longhorns concede.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

12 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 51.6 FG%

11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 51.6 FG% Sarah Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (29-for-68)

13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (29-for-68) Aijha Blackwell: 10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (18-for-45)

Baylor Schedule