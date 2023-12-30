Entering their Saturday, December 30 matchup with the Detroit Lions (11-4) at AT&T Stadium, which begins at 8:15 PM , the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) are dealing with nine players on the injury report.

The Cowboys head into the matchup after losing 22-20 to the Miami Dolphins in their last outing on December 24.

The Lions are coming off of a victory over the Minnesota Vikings by the score of 30-24.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rico Dowdle RB Ankle Out Tyron Smith OT Back Questionable Chuma Edoga OG Toe Limited Participation In Practice Zack Martin OG NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Malik Hooker S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT Knee Out Viliami Fehoko DE Knee Questionable Hunter Luepke RB Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Matt Waletzko OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jason Cabinda FB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Taylor Decker OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Frank Ragnow C Knee/back Did Not Participate In Practice Cameron Sutton CB Toe Questionable James Houston IV LB Ankle Out Jerry Jacobs CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Chauncey Gardner-Johnson DB Pectoral Out Derrick Barnes LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Brock Wright TE Hip Out

Cowboys vs. Lions Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Cowboys Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Cowboys rank sixth in the NFL with 366.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in total defense (299.7 yards allowed per contest).

The Cowboys have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (second-best with 30.1 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 19.1 points allowed per game) this season.

The Cowboys rank sixth in passing yards this season (251 per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 184 passing yards allowed per game.

Dallas is putting up 115.2 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 12th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 19th, giving up 115.7 rushing yards per contest.

With 21 forced turnovers (17th in NFL) against 13 turnovers committed (first in NFL), the Cowboys' +8 turnover margin is the fourth-best in the league.

Cowboys vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-5.5)

Cowboys (-5.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-250), Lions (+200)

Cowboys (-250), Lions (+200) Total: 52 points

