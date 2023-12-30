How to Watch Cowboys vs. Lions on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions (11-4) go on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Lions
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Cowboys Insights
- The Cowboys put up 6.4 more points per game (30.1) than the Lions allow (23.7).
- The Cowboys rack up 40.7 more yards per game (366.2) than the Lions give up per outing (325.5).
- This season, Dallas rushes for 24.6 more yards per game (115.2) than Detroit allows per outing (90.6).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 13 times this season, six fewer than the Lions have forced (19).
Cowboys Home Performance
- The Cowboys' average points scored in home games (39.9) is higher than their overall average (30.1). But their average points conceded at home (15.4) is lower than overall (19.1).
- At home, the Cowboys accumulate 431.7 yards per game and give up 289.4. That's more than they gain overall (366.2), but less than they allow (299.7).
- Dallas' average passing yards gained (302.9) and conceded (202.9) in home games are both higher than its overall averages of 251 and 184, respectively.
- The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (128.9) is higher than their overall average (115.2). And their average yards conceded at home (86.6) is lower than overall (115.7).
- At home, the Cowboys convert 53.6% of third downs and allow 33.7% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (47.6%), and less than they allow (38.8%).
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/10/2023
|Philadelphia
|W 33-13
|NBC
|12/17/2023
|at Buffalo
|L 31-10
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Miami
|L 22-20
|FOX
|12/30/2023
|Detroit
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|1/7/2024
|at Washington
|-
|-
