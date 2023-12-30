The Detroit Lions (11-4) go on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Lions

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN

Cowboys Insights

The Cowboys put up 6.4 more points per game (30.1) than the Lions allow (23.7).

The Cowboys rack up 40.7 more yards per game (366.2) than the Lions give up per outing (325.5).

This season, Dallas rushes for 24.6 more yards per game (115.2) than Detroit allows per outing (90.6).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 13 times this season, six fewer than the Lions have forced (19).

Cowboys Home Performance

The Cowboys' average points scored in home games (39.9) is higher than their overall average (30.1). But their average points conceded at home (15.4) is lower than overall (19.1).

At home, the Cowboys accumulate 431.7 yards per game and give up 289.4. That's more than they gain overall (366.2), but less than they allow (299.7).

Dallas' average passing yards gained (302.9) and conceded (202.9) in home games are both higher than its overall averages of 251 and 184, respectively.

The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (128.9) is higher than their overall average (115.2). And their average yards conceded at home (86.6) is lower than overall (115.7).

At home, the Cowboys convert 53.6% of third downs and allow 33.7% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (47.6%), and less than they allow (38.8%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Philadelphia W 33-13 NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo L 31-10 FOX 12/24/2023 at Miami L 22-20 FOX 12/30/2023 Detroit - ABC/ESPN 1/7/2024 at Washington - -

