When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Houston Christian be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Houston Christian ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 159

Houston Christian's best win

Houston Christian notched its best win of the season on December 4, when it defeated the Wichita State Shockers, who rank No. 298 in the RPI rankings, 49-44. The leading point-getter against Wichita State was N'Denasija Collins, who dropped 13 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Houston Christian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

According to the RPI, Houston Christian has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Houston Christian plays the 17th-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Huskies have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 10 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

HCU has 18 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Houston Christian's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Houston Christian Huskies

Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Houston Christian Huskies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

