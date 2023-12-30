2024 NCAA Bracketology: Houston March Madness Odds | January 1
Will Houston be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Houston's complete tournament resume.
Want to bet on Houston's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Preseason national championship odds: +2200
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +1400
How Houston ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-0
|0-0
|4
|3
|15
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston's best wins
Houston captured its signature win of the season on November 19, when it claimed a 69-55 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 9), according to the RPI. Emanuel Sharp was the top scorer in the signature victory over Dayton, recording 15 points with six rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 76-66 over Utah (No. 18/RPI) on November 17
- 70-66 over Texas A&M (No. 38/RPI) on December 16
- 79-44 at home over Montana (No. 70/RPI) on November 24
- 66-60 on the road over Xavier (No. 86/RPI) on December 1
- 72-37 at home over Texas State (No. 92/RPI) on December 21
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Houston's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 3-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Houston is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.
- The Cougars have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).
- Houston has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Houston gets the 94th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Cougars have 17 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 18 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Reviewing Houston's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Houston's next game
- Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Houston games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.