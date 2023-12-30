Will Houston be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Houston's complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Preseason national championship odds: +2200

+2200 Pre-new year national championship odds: +1400

How Houston ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-0 0-0 4 3 15

Houston's best wins

Houston captured its signature win of the season on November 19, when it claimed a 69-55 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 9), according to the RPI. Emanuel Sharp was the top scorer in the signature victory over Dayton, recording 15 points with six rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

76-66 over Utah (No. 18/RPI) on November 17

70-66 over Texas A&M (No. 38/RPI) on December 16

79-44 at home over Montana (No. 70/RPI) on November 24

66-60 on the road over Xavier (No. 86/RPI) on December 1

72-37 at home over Texas State (No. 92/RPI) on December 21

Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Houston is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

The Cougars have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Houston has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Houston gets the 94th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Cougars have 17 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 18 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Reviewing Houston's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Houston's next game

Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Houston Cougars vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

