If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Houston and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Houston ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-1 NR NR 95

Houston's best wins

Houston's signature win this season came on December 8 in an 86-53 victory over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. Against Texas A&M-Commerce, Laila Blair led the team by dropping 26 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 118/RPI) on November 19

71-63 at home over Rice (No. 147/RPI) on December 20

66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 150/RPI) on December 14

81-54 at home over New Orleans (No. 234/RPI) on November 26

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 246/RPI) on November 10

Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, the Cougars have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 47th-most in the country. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 43rd-most.

According to the RPI, Houston has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Houston has the 232nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Cougars' 17 remaining games this year, seven are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records north of .500.

In terms of Houston's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Houston's next game

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats vs. Houston Cougars

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Houston Cougars Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

