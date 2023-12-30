Saturday's contest between the No. 3 Houston Cougars (12-0) and Pennsylvania Quakers (8-5) at Fertitta Center has a projected final score of 79-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Houston, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no line set.

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 79, Pennsylvania 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Pennsylvania

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-19.7)

Houston (-19.7) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

Houston's record against the spread so far this season is 7-4-0, and Pennsylvania's is 3-5-0. The Cougars have a 2-9-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Quakers have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Other Big 12 Predictions

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 25.5 points per game with a +306 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (168th in college basketball) and give up 50.0 per outing (first in college basketball).

Houston wins the rebound battle by 8.5 boards on average. It records 41.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 31st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.6 per contest.

Houston knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents (5.3).

The Cougars record 100.1 points per 100 possessions (85th in college basketball), while allowing 66.3 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston wins the turnover battle by 8.0 per game, committing 8.9 (11th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.9.

