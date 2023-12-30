The Houston Cougars (11-0) play the Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Houston Players to Watch

  • Jamal Shead: 9.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • LJ Cryer: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • J'wan Roberts: 8.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Emanuel Sharp: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Vier Francis: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

  • Clark Slajchert: 19.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyler Perkins: 15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nick Spinoso: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • George Smith: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sam Brown: 11.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG Pennsylvania AVG Pennsylvania Rank
161st 75.8 Points Scored 81.3 56th
1st 51.2 Points Allowed 71.5 197th
32nd 41.5 Rebounds 38.8 84th
4th 14.9 Off. Rebounds 10.4 87th
91st 8.5 3pt Made 10.3 16th
120th 14.5 Assists 17.5 27th
12th 8.7 Turnovers 11.8 178th

