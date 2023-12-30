Will Incarnate Word be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Incarnate Word's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Incarnate Word's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Incarnate Word ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 216

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word's best wins

Incarnate Word captured its best win of the season on November 27, when it took down the Prairie View A&M Panthers, who rank No. 229 in the RPI rankings, 57-44. The leading point-getter against Prairie View A&M was Destiny Terrell, who dropped 16 points with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 299/RPI) on November 19

57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 314/RPI) on December 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Incarnate Word's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Incarnate Word is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Incarnate Word is facing the 123rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Reviewing the Cardinals' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and 16 games against teams with worse records than their own.

UIW has 18 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Incarnate Word's next game

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Incarnate Word games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.