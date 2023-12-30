The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9) aim to snap a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Vaqueros have averaged.

Incarnate Word has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.8% from the field.

The Vaqueros are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 208th.

The Cardinals average just 4.7 fewer points per game (74.9) than the Vaqueros allow their opponents to score (79.6).

Incarnate Word has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 79.6 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.0 on the road.

The Cardinals conceded fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than away (78.5) last season.

At home, Incarnate Word made 6.1 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged away (6.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (36.2%) than away (34.4%).

