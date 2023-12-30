The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9) aim to snap a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Vaqueros have averaged.
  • Incarnate Word has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.8% from the field.
  • The Vaqueros are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 208th.
  • The Cardinals average just 4.7 fewer points per game (74.9) than the Vaqueros allow their opponents to score (79.6).
  • Incarnate Word has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 79.6 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.0 on the road.
  • The Cardinals conceded fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than away (78.5) last season.
  • At home, Incarnate Word made 6.1 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged away (6.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (36.2%) than away (34.4%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Northern Arizona L 76-75 McDermott Center
12/13/2023 @ Rice L 80-57 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ UIC W 67-66 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/30/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 Our Lady of the Lake - McDermott Center
1/6/2024 Texas A&M-CC - McDermott Center

