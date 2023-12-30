Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8) play the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Incarnate Word Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Sky Wicks: 18.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shon Robinson: 11.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Josiah Hammons: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elijah Davis: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Morgan: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 12.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Elijah Elliott: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 8.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- JJ Howard: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Stat Comparison
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Incarnate Word Rank
|206th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|75.7
|163rd
|335th
|79.7
|Points Allowed
|79.2
|331st
|273rd
|34.2
|Rebounds
|36.9
|178th
|262nd
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|167th
|338th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|8.3
|108th
|161st
|13.9
|Assists
|12.4
|257th
|313th
|13.7
|Turnovers
|15.2
|351st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.