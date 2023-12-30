The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9) host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7) after losing three home games in a row. The Vaqueros are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 153.5.

Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Edinburg, Texas

Edinburg, Texas Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Rio Grande Valley -4.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Incarnate Word has played four games this season that have had more than 153.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Incarnate Word's matchups this season is 152.9, 0.6 fewer points than this game's total.

Incarnate Word is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

Incarnate Word has won in three of the seven contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Cardinals have a record of 2-5 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Incarnate Word has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Rio Grande Valley 3 33.3% 73.4 148.3 79.6 157.6 152.3 Incarnate Word 4 40% 74.9 148.3 78.0 157.6 148.6

Additional Incarnate Word Insights & Trends

The Cardinals' 74.9 points per game are only 4.7 fewer points than the 79.6 the Vaqueros give up.

Incarnate Word is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when it scores more than 79.6 points.

Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Rio Grande Valley 4-5-0 0-0 5-4-0 Incarnate Word 5-5-0 3-4 5-5-0

Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Rio Grande Valley Incarnate Word 12-6 Home Record 7-7 3-10 Away Record 3-12 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

