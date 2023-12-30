2024 NCAA Bracketology: Lamar March Madness Resume | January 1
What are Lamar's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Lamar's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Lamar ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|237
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar's best wins
Lamar took down the No. 287-ranked (according to the RPI) UL Monroe Warhawks, 97-73, on December 14, which goes down as its best win of the season. In the victory against UL Monroe, Terry Anderson amassed a team-best 20 points. Adam Hamilton added 16 points.
Next best wins
- 84-81 over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 26
- 83-65 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 299/RPI) on November 24
- 90-82 at home over UTSA (No. 335/RPI) on November 14
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lamar's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-3
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Lamar is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.
- According to the RPI, the Cardinals have three losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Lamar faces the eighth-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- The Cardinals have six games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 12 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Lamar has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Lamar's next game
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Northwestern State Demons
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Lamar games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.