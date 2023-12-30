What are Lamar's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Lamar's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Lamar ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 237

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar's best wins

Lamar took down the No. 287-ranked (according to the RPI) UL Monroe Warhawks, 97-73, on December 14, which goes down as its best win of the season. In the victory against UL Monroe, Terry Anderson amassed a team-best 20 points. Adam Hamilton added 16 points.

Next best wins

84-81 over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 26

83-65 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 299/RPI) on November 24

90-82 at home over UTSA (No. 335/RPI) on November 14

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lamar's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Lamar is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Cardinals have three losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Lamar faces the eighth-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Cardinals have six games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 12 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Lamar has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Lamar's next game

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Northwestern State Demons

Lamar Cardinals vs. Northwestern State Demons Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Lamar games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.