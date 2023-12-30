Will Lamar be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Lamar's complete tournament resume.

How Lamar ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 73

Lamar's best wins

Against the UT Arlington Mavericks on November 10, Lamar registered its best win of the season, which was a 74-57 road victory. In the victory against UT Arlington, Jacei Denley compiled a team-leading 15 points. T'Aaliyah Miner contributed 10 points.

Next best wins

61-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 215/RPI) on December 30

63-60 on the road over Louisiana (No. 228/RPI) on December 13

56-44 over UTEP (No. 283/RPI) on November 22

Lamar's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Lamar is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Lamar is playing the 38th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

As far as the Cardinals' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams over .500.

Of Lamar's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Lamar's next game

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

