2024 NCAA Bracketology: Lamar Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
Will Lamar be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Lamar's complete tournament resume.
Want to bet on Lamar's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Lamar ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|73
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar's best wins
Against the UT Arlington Mavericks on November 10, Lamar registered its best win of the season, which was a 74-57 road victory. In the victory against UT Arlington, Jacei Denley compiled a team-leading 15 points. T'Aaliyah Miner contributed 10 points.
Next best wins
- 61-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 215/RPI) on December 30
- 63-60 on the road over Louisiana (No. 228/RPI) on December 13
- 56-44 over UTEP (No. 283/RPI) on November 22
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lamar's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Lamar is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Lamar is playing the 38th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.
- As far as the Cardinals' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams over .500.
- Of Lamar's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Lamar's next game
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Lamar games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.