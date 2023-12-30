Will North Texas be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features North Texas' complete tournament resume.

How North Texas ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-1 NR NR 45

North Texas' best wins

North Texas defeated the No. 109-ranked (according to the RPI) Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, 73-66, on December 6, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. With 17 points, Desiray Kernal was the top scorer versus UAPB. Second on the team was Dyani Robinson, with 15 points.

Next best wins

83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 118/RPI) on November 9

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 187/RPI) on November 16

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 205/RPI) on November 19

71-48 on the road over Louisiana (No. 228/RPI) on December 17

71-59 over Samford (No. 233/RPI) on November 24

North Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

North Texas has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, North Texas has drawn the 262nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Eagles have 13 games left versus teams over .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Glancing at North Texas' upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

North Texas' next game

Matchup: Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles

Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

