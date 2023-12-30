2024 NCAA Bracketology: North Texas March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of North Texas and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on North Texas' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How North Texas ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|271
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Texas' best wins
In its signature victory of the season, North Texas took down the UT Arlington Mavericks in a 78-52 win on December 23. That signature victory against UT Arlington featured a team-high 26 points from Aaron Scott. Jason Edwards, with 19 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 83-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 178/RPI) on November 7
- 65-39 over Towson (No. 226/RPI) on November 19
- 79-48 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on December 2
- 75-64 at home over Omaha (No. 340/RPI) on November 11
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Texas' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, North Texas gets the 107th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Mean Green have 18 games left this season, including six versus teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records above .500.
- North Texas has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
North Texas' next game
- Matchup: Wichita State Shockers vs. North Texas Mean Green
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming North Texas games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.