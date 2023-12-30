If you're searching for bracketology analysis of North Texas and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How North Texas ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 271

North Texas' best wins

In its signature victory of the season, North Texas took down the UT Arlington Mavericks in a 78-52 win on December 23. That signature victory against UT Arlington featured a team-high 26 points from Aaron Scott. Jason Edwards, with 19 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

83-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 178/RPI) on November 7

65-39 over Towson (No. 226/RPI) on November 19

79-48 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on December 2

75-64 at home over Omaha (No. 340/RPI) on November 11

North Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, North Texas gets the 107th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Mean Green have 18 games left this season, including six versus teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records above .500.

North Texas has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Texas' next game

Matchup: Wichita State Shockers vs. North Texas Mean Green

Wichita State Shockers vs. North Texas Mean Green Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN2

