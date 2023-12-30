What are Prairie View A&M's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Prairie View A&M ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 229

Prairie View A&M's best win

When Prairie View A&M beat the McNeese Cowgirls, who are ranked No. 350 in the RPI, on November 12 by a score of 85-70, it was its best victory of the season thus far. In the victory against McNeese, Ryann Pane compiled a team-leading 18 points. Gerlyn Smith chipped in 16 points.

Prairie View A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Prairie View A&M is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Prairie View A&M has drawn the 47th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

In terms of the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have three contests against teams over .500.

PVAMU has 18 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Prairie View A&M's next game

Matchup: Grambling Tigers vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

Grambling Tigers vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

