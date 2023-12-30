What are Prairie View A&M's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Prairie View A&M ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
4-6 0-0 NR NR 229

Prairie View A&M's best win

When Prairie View A&M beat the McNeese Cowgirls, who are ranked No. 350 in the RPI, on November 12 by a score of 85-70, it was its best victory of the season thus far. In the victory against McNeese, Ryann Pane compiled a team-leading 18 points. Gerlyn Smith chipped in 16 points.

Prairie View A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

  • Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Prairie View A&M is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most losses.

Schedule insights

  • Using our predictions, Prairie View A&M has drawn the 47th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
  • In terms of the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have three contests against teams over .500.
  • PVAMU has 18 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Prairie View A&M's next game

  • Matchup: Grambling Tigers vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
  • Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

