2024 NCAA Bracketology: Prairie View A&M Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
What are Prairie View A&M's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How Prairie View A&M ranks
|Record
|SWAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|4-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|229
Prairie View A&M's best win
When Prairie View A&M beat the McNeese Cowgirls, who are ranked No. 350 in the RPI, on November 12 by a score of 85-70, it was its best victory of the season thus far. In the victory against McNeese, Ryann Pane compiled a team-leading 18 points. Gerlyn Smith chipped in 16 points.
Prairie View A&M's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-1
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Prairie View A&M is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most losses.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Prairie View A&M has drawn the 47th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- In terms of the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have three contests against teams over .500.
- PVAMU has 18 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Prairie View A&M's next game
- Matchup: Grambling Tigers vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
