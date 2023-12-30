Randall County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Randall County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Randall County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Childress High School at Canyon High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
