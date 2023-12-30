If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Rice and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Rice's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Rice ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 189

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, Rice defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks at home on November 30. The final score was 98-78. With 29 points, Travis Evee was the top scorer against UT Martin. Second on the team was Mekhi Mason, with 17 points.

Next best wins

82-56 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 202/RPI) on December 20

80-57 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 320/RPI) on December 13

65-56 at home over Houston Christian (No. 321/RPI) on December 2

76-51 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 359/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rice's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Rice is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Rice has drawn the 123rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Owls' 18 remaining games this season, none are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records over .500.

In terms of Rice's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Rice's next game

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls

Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPNU

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Rice games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.