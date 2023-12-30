2024 NCAA Bracketology: Rice March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Rice and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Rice ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|189
Rice's best wins
When it comes to its best win this season, Rice defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks at home on November 30. The final score was 98-78. With 29 points, Travis Evee was the top scorer against UT Martin. Second on the team was Mekhi Mason, with 17 points.
Next best wins
- 82-56 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 202/RPI) on December 20
- 80-57 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 320/RPI) on December 13
- 65-56 at home over Houston Christian (No. 321/RPI) on December 2
- 76-51 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 359/RPI) on December 16
Rice's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Rice is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Rice has drawn the 123rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- Of the Owls' 18 remaining games this season, none are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records over .500.
- In terms of Rice's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Rice's next game
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: ESPNU
