When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Sam Houston be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

Want to bet on Sam Houston's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Sam Houston ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-0 NR NR 179

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston's best wins

Sam Houston's signature win this season came on November 20 in an 88-86 in overtime victory over the Troy Trojans. Lamar Wilkerson, as the top point-getter in the victory over Troy, dropped 25 points, while Damon Nicholas Jr. was second on the squad with 15.

Next best wins

63-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 287/RPI) on December 12

90-70 at home over Lamar (No. 310/RPI) on December 3

86-68 over Grambling (No. 319/RPI) on November 22

64-57 on the road over Pacific (No. 331/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sam Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Sam Houston has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bearkats are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Sam Houston has the 208th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Bearkats have 17 games remaining this season, including six against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.

SHSU has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Sam Houston's next game

Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Dallas Crusaders

Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Dallas Crusaders Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 5:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Sam Houston games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.