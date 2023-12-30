Will Sam Houston be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Sam Houston's full tournament resume.

How Sam Houston ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 135

Sam Houston's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, Sam Houston defeated the Houston Christian Huskies at home on November 11. The final score was 67-65. The leading point-getter against Houston Christian was Diana Rosenthal, who recorded 19 points with two rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 194/RPI) on November 21

65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 301/RPI) on December 1

Sam Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-3

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Bearkats are 2-3 -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Sam Houston has been given the 243rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

As far as the Bearkats' upcoming schedule, they have six games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have six contests against teams over .500.

Looking at Sam Houston's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Sam Houston's next game

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Sam Houston Bearkats Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

