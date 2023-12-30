Can we count on SMU to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How SMU ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 151

SMU's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, SMU beat the Florida State Seminoles on the road on December 16. The final score was 68-57. Chuck Harris, in that signature win, recorded a team-high 24 points with six rebounds and four assists. Zhuric Phelps also played a role with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

90-47 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 133/RPI) on December 3

70-58 over West Virginia (No. 191/RPI) on November 20

90-53 at home over Western Illinois (No. 257/RPI) on November 8

70-57 at home over UL Monroe (No. 287/RPI) on November 26

78-67 at home over Lamar (No. 310/RPI) on November 9

SMU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

SMU has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, the Mustangs have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

SMU has the 149th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Mustangs have 16 games left versus teams above .500. They have 12 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

When it comes to SMU's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

SMU's next game

Matchup: SMU Mustangs vs. Charlotte 49ers

SMU Mustangs vs. Charlotte 49ers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN2

