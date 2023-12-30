What are SFA's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on SFA's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How SFA ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 2-0 NR NR 166

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA's best wins

SFA defeated the No. 105-ranked (according to the RPI) Portland Pilots, 76-71, on December 7, which goes down as its best win of the season. With 21 points, Kurstyn Harden was the leading scorer versus Portland. Second on the team was Kyla Deck, with 14 points.

Next best wins

67-56 at home over Rice (No. 147/RPI) on November 25

66-56 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 223/RPI) on December 21

89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 267/RPI) on December 2

73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 304/RPI) on November 22

80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 314/RPI) on November 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SFA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Based on the RPI, SFA has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, SFA gets the 130th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Ladyjacks have six games remaining against teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Of SFA's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

SFA's next game

Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming SFA games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.