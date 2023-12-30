When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will SFA be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How SFA ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 1-1 NR NR 133

SFA's best wins

SFA's best win this season came in a 92-68 victory on November 20 over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 71) in the RPI. Jalil Beaubrun recorded a team-high 14 points with six rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus Drake.

Next best wins

79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 238/RPI) on December 2

75-72 at home over New Mexico State (No. 262/RPI) on December 19

86-76 over Loyola Marymount (No. 271/RPI) on November 19

80-51 at home over New Orleans (No. 288/RPI) on December 29

96-70 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 359/RPI) on November 13

SFA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, the 'Jacks have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

SFA faces the 215th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the 'Jacks' upcoming schedule, they have nine games versus teams that are above .500 and 11 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of SFA's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

SFA's next game

Matchup: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 1:00 PM ET Location: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

