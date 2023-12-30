2024 NCAA Bracketology: SFA March Madness Resume | January 1
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will SFA be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
How SFA ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-5
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|133
SFA's best wins
SFA's best win this season came in a 92-68 victory on November 20 over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 71) in the RPI. Jalil Beaubrun recorded a team-high 14 points with six rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus Drake.
Next best wins
- 79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 238/RPI) on December 2
- 75-72 at home over New Mexico State (No. 262/RPI) on December 19
- 86-76 over Loyola Marymount (No. 271/RPI) on November 19
- 80-51 at home over New Orleans (No. 288/RPI) on December 29
- 96-70 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 359/RPI) on November 13
SFA's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- According to the RPI, the 'Jacks have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- SFA faces the 215th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Looking at the 'Jacks' upcoming schedule, they have nine games versus teams that are above .500 and 11 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Of SFA's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
SFA's next game
- Matchup: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
