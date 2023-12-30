Can we count on Tarleton State to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Tarleton State ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 2-0 NR NR 91

Tarleton State's best wins

When Tarleton State beat the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, who are ranked No. 204 in the RPI, on November 29 by a score of 68-66, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. Against SFA, Lue Williams led the team by recording 18 points to go along with nine rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

66-59 over Austin Peay (No. 206/RPI) on November 20

79-66 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 271/RPI) on December 29

77-75 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 297/RPI) on December 2

82-65 on the road over Florida International (No. 305/RPI) on November 9

59-40 over CSU Bakersfield (No. 333/RPI) on November 22

Tarleton State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Tarleton State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Tarleton State gets the 272nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

In terms of the Texans' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams over .500.

Tarleton St's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Tarleton State's next game

Matchup: Tarleton State Texans vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

Tarleton State Texans vs. UT Arlington Mavericks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

