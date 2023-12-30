If you reside in Tarrant County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Temple Christian School at Granbury Cornerstone Christian Academy

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 30

1:30 PM CT on December 30 Location: Crowley, TX

Crowley, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wylie Preparatory Academy at Nazarene Christian Academy