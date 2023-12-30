Saturday's contest between the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (13-0) and BYU Cougars (10-3) at Schollmaier Arena has a projected final score of 72-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored TCU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Horned Frogs won their last matchup 87-34 against Mount St. Mary's on Friday.

TCU vs. BYU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

TCU vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 72, BYU 60

Other Big 12 Predictions

TCU Schedule Analysis

The Horned Frogs' best win of the season came in an 88-81 victory on November 25 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 32) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Horned Frogs are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (three).

TCU has eight wins over Quadrant 4 teams, the most in the country.

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 32) on November 25

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 95) on November 12

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 110) on December 1

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 133) on December 17

61-55 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 161) on November 15

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.0 PTS, 10.7 REB, 3.3 BLK, 60.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

21.0 PTS, 10.7 REB, 3.3 BLK, 60.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Madison Conner: 22.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.8 3PT% (62-for-145)

22.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.8 3PT% (62-for-145) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)

10.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63) Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 7.6 AST, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

7.4 PTS, 7.6 AST, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 7.5 PTS, 59.7 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs have a +365 scoring differential, topping opponents by 28.1 points per game. They're putting up 80.5 points per game to rank 32nd in college basketball and are allowing 52.4 per contest to rank 14th in college basketball.

