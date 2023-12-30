When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will TCU be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +10000

How TCU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 36 32 182

TCU's best wins

TCU defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils (No. 61-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 79-59 win on December 16 -- its best victory of the season. Emanuel Miller, as the leading point-getter in the win over Arizona State, delivered 18 points, while Micah Peavy was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

108-75 at home over Southern (No. 114/RPI) on November 6

65-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 183/RPI) on December 24

111-87 over Old Dominion (No. 213/RPI) on December 21

84-83 on the road over Georgetown (No. 215/RPI) on December 2

86-52 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on November 17

TCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Horned Frogs have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

TCU has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Horned Frogs are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, TCU has drawn the 294th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Horned Frogs have 18 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Looking at TCU's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

TCU's next game

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: TCU Horned Frogs -25.5

TCU Horned Frogs -25.5 Total: 149.5 points

