The TCU Horned Frogs (10-0) meet the BYU Cougars (9-2) in a clash of Big 12 squads at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

TCU vs. BYU Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other TCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Players to Watch

Madison Conner: 23.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

23.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Sedona Prince: 21.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.3 BLK

21.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.3 BLK Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

BYU Players to Watch

Lauren Gustin: 16.9 PTS, 15.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 15.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Amari Whiting: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Kailey Woolston: 15.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Emma Calvert: 9.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK Kaylee Smiler: 7.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.