When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Texas A&M be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +5000

+5000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Texas A&M ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 27 27 25

Texas A&M's best wins

When Texas A&M beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, the No. 63 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 73-66 on November 10, it was its signature win of the year so far. Solomon Washington, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Ohio State, delivered 18 points, while Wade Taylor IV was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

78-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 133/RPI) on November 6

73-69 over Iowa State (No. 139/RPI) on November 26

79-66 on the road over SMU (No. 144/RPI) on November 14

79-54 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 202/RPI) on December 30

89-64 at home over DePaul (No. 224/RPI) on December 6

Texas A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams according to the RPI, Texas A&M is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories, but also tied for the fourth-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Texas A&M is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Texas A&M is playing the 26th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Aggies' upcoming schedule includes six games against teams with worse records and 17 games versus teams with records above .500.

Glancing at A&M's upcoming schedule, it has five games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Texas A&M's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers

Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV Channel: SEC Network

