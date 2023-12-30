2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-CC March Madness Resume | January 1
What are Texas A&M-CC's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
How Texas A&M-CC ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|315
Texas A&M-CC's best wins
Texas A&M-CC's best win this season came against the UTEP Miners, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 259) in the RPI. Texas A&M-CC secured the 67-63 win on the road on November 29. Dian Wright-Forde led the way versus UTEP, delivering 17 points. Next on the team was Tedrick Washington Jr. with 11 points.
Next best wins
- 86-76 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 297/RPI) on December 15
- 62-58 at home over Omaha (No. 340/RPI) on December 9
Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-3
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Islanders are 3-3 -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.
Schedule insights
- Texas A&M-CC has the 200th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Islanders have 18 games left on the schedule, with four contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Reviewing Corpus Christi's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Texas A&M-CC's next game
- Matchup: Incarnate Word Cardinals vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
