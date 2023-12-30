What are Texas A&M-CC's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Texas A&M-CC ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 315

Texas A&M-CC's best wins

Texas A&M-CC's best win this season came against the UTEP Miners, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 259) in the RPI. Texas A&M-CC secured the 67-63 win on the road on November 29. Dian Wright-Forde led the way versus UTEP, delivering 17 points. Next on the team was Tedrick Washington Jr. with 11 points.

Next best wins

86-76 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 297/RPI) on December 15

62-58 at home over Omaha (No. 340/RPI) on December 9

Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Islanders are 3-3 -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

Schedule insights

Texas A&M-CC has the 200th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Islanders have 18 games left on the schedule, with four contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Reviewing Corpus Christi's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Texas A&M-CC's next game

Matchup: Incarnate Word Cardinals vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Incarnate Word Cardinals vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET Location: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

