2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-Commerce March Madness Resume | January 1
Will Texas A&M-Commerce be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Texas A&M-Commerce's complete tournament resume.
How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|166
Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins
Texas A&M-Commerce picked up its signature win of the season on November 17 by claiming a 57-54 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, the No. 94-ranked team based on the RPI. In the win against Saint Joseph's (PA), Tommie Lewis put up a team-best 15 points. Alonzo Dodd contributed nine points.
Next best wins
- 101-99 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 156/RPI) on December 11
- 97-86 at home over Stonehill (No. 301/RPI) on November 20
Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-0
- The Lions have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).
Schedule insights
- Texas A&M-Commerce faces the 27th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- In terms of the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have five contests against teams above .500.
- Commerce has 19 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Texas A&M-Commerce's next game
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: TCU Horned Frogs -25.5
- Total: 149.5 points
