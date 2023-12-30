Will Texas A&M-Commerce be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Texas A&M-Commerce's complete tournament resume.

How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 166

Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins

Texas A&M-Commerce picked up its signature win of the season on November 17 by claiming a 57-54 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, the No. 94-ranked team based on the RPI. In the win against Saint Joseph's (PA), Tommie Lewis put up a team-best 15 points. Alonzo Dodd contributed nine points.

Next best wins

101-99 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 156/RPI) on December 11

97-86 at home over Stonehill (No. 301/RPI) on November 20

Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

The Lions have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Schedule insights

Texas A&M-Commerce faces the 27th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have five contests against teams above .500.

Commerce has 19 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Texas A&M-Commerce's next game

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: TCU Horned Frogs -25.5

TCU Horned Frogs -25.5 Total: 149.5 points

