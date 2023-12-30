Saturday's contest that pits the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-0) against the No. 10 Baylor Bears (11-0) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Longhorns enter this game following a 97-52 win over Jackson State on Wednesday.

Texas vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Texas vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Baylor 67

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

When the Longhorns took down the UConn Huskies (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on December 3 by a score of 80-68, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

The Longhorns have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).

The Longhorns have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 42) on December 13

76-44 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 25

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 116) on November 23

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 120) on December 27

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 38.6 points per game (scoring 93 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while allowing 54.4 per outing to rank 31st in college basketball) and have a +502 scoring differential overall.

