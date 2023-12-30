Can we count on Texas to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

+3000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Texas ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 19 22 108

Texas' best wins

Texas took down the Texas State Bobcats (No. 92-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 77-58 win on November 30 -- its best win of the season. Max Abmas led the way versus Texas State, dropping 20 points. Next on the team was Tyrese Hunter with 19 points.

Next best wins

72-37 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 113/RPI) on December 29

86-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 161/RPI) on November 26

96-85 over LSU (No. 196/RPI) on December 16

80-64 at home over Rice (No. 230/RPI) on November 15

71-55 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 241/RPI) on December 22

Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Texas has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, the Longhorns have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Texas has been given the 227th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Longhorns' 18 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records over .500.

UT has 18 games left this season, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas' next game

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

Texas Longhorns vs. UT Arlington Mavericks Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

LHN Favorite: Texas Longhorns -18.5

Texas Longhorns -18.5 Total: 146.5 points

