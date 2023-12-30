The Texas Southern Tigers (1-7) will play the Tarleton State Texans (3-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Texas Southern vs. Tarleton State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Texas Southern Players to Watch

Jaida Belton: 5.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

5.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Daeja Holmes: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordyn Turner: 10 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Taniya Lawson: 11.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Alisa Knight: 3.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Elise Turrubiates: 8.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Teresa Da Silva: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Andjela Bigovic: 6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Jakoriah Long: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Lexi Bull: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

