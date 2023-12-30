Texas Southern vs. Tarleton State December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Southern Tigers (1-7) will play the Tarleton State Texans (3-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Texas Southern vs. Tarleton State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas Southern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Jaida Belton: 5.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Daeja Holmes: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordyn Turner: 10 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taniya Lawson: 11.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alisa Knight: 3.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Elise Turrubiates: 8.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Teresa Da Silva: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Andjela Bigovic: 6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jakoriah Long: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lexi Bull: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.